Apps to help you out with your little big problems!

Little Apps are a gang of small, bite-sized applications that each have their own, individual, straightforward duties. Their aim is to provide you simple user experiences with rich and practical content. 🤘

Little Movies

Get daily movie suggestions from a variety of genres. Quickly check their synopsis, casts, imdb scores, trailers and create yourself a watchlist.


or Send SMS

Little News

An app to quickly keep you up to date with daily news. You can easily swipe through headlines from different sources and seize the day.

Coming Soon

Others are on the way! ✌

We’re always looking for ideas to create our next Little App.
Hit us with your suggestions!

Sign up to epcsht's newsletter and keep updated about our company and products.