Apps to help you out with your little big problems!
Little Apps are a gang of small, bite-sized applications that each have their own, individual, straightforward duties. Their aim is to provide you simple user experiences with rich and practical content. 🤘
Little Movies
Get daily movie suggestions from a variety of genres. Quickly check their synopsis, casts, imdb scores, trailers and create yourself a watchlist.
Little News
An app to quickly keep you up to date with daily news. You can easily swipe through headlines from different sources and seize the day.